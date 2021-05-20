Bethesda kills off its official forums next week

I’ll admit, I don’t think I’ve ever posted on a forum. I’m a young man, born in a time when social media was already on the up-and-up so I missed the old school forum days. Apparently they were rather fun according some old people I spoke to on the topic. Yet even the most fun of places can’t survive forever. Bethesda has confirmed that it will be permanently killing its official forums as the company migrates to Discord and sets up a variety of servers to cover the many games in its catalogue. The older forums will be placed in read-only mode on May 24 so you’ll still be able to access the site, but you won’t be able to post anything. Then on July 6, smaller categories will be archived, meaning they’ll no longer be accessible to users.

“After many years of fostering a thoughtful and passionate community on the official Bethesda forums, we have made the decision to sunset the forums on Bethesda.net. When the forums first started on Bethsoft.com, they were a great place for everyone to discuss amazing games, share stories, and come together with similar interests,” said Bethesda in a blog post. “Now, though, with the numerous ways people are communicating, we feel the time is right to move away from the forums and chat with you where you prefer to be.”

To replace the forums, Bethesda is setting up a series of Discord servers dedicated to its various developers and games. The list of servers specified on the blog post is:

Hey, at least The Elder Scrolls Online forums survived the execution, right? Small victory for a game you might not even play but it’s still cool to know it’ll be chugging on.

Last Updated: