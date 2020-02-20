Biomutant is still alive but no one knows when it’s releasing

Experiment 101, the team behind the action-adventure RPG has confirmed the game has not be cancelled but haven’t confirmed a solid release date.

2017 was a long time ago. I know many of you might say that it was just three whole years ago but in this industry of ours, that could be seen as a long time. Games have been announced and released since then, some doing very well and others not faring as swimmingly. Empires can fall in three years and games about kung-fu racoons with guns have still yet to surface.

Biomutant was announced in 2017 and back then it was expected to release in 2018, but that didn’t happen. Then it was expected to release in 2019…but that didn’t happen either. So where are we now in Biomutant’s life? Well, despite developer Experiment 101 being silent over their game for months now they’ve at least confirmed that Biomutant is still alive, or rather it hasn’t been cancelled.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Experiment 101 stated, “We know many of you are wondering if the game is still in development…Let us assure you that we’ve never been working harder and more focused on it than now!” After confirming that the game was not dead in the water, Experiment 101 goes on to discuss a release date which didn’t exactly reveal much.

“As some of you might understand or know, the work involved in finishing a game is long, challenging and unpredictable. The sheer magnitude, size, and length of Biomutant adds to said effort. We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it.”

Should Biomutant be thrown on the pile of game claimed by the Great Delay of 2020? I wouldn’t say so given that we haven’t had a solid release date in several months. As long as Biomutant isn’t cancelled because from what’s been shown off that game looks like all kind of fun. God Speed, Experiment 101.

