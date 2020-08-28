Bioware assures everyone that Dragon Age 4 development continues to chug along

Don’t get any ideas though, it’s apparently still in “early development”.

The Gamescom that we’ve come to know and love is here once again, bringing along Hideo Kojima’s pal Geoff Keighley (famed for his performance in Death Stranding) and his gang of very good video producers to show off a whole bevy of announcements, trailers and gameplay clips. While the world may have been satisfied just seeing some more of that next-gen Ratchet and Clank game, it was the quieter announcements that really kept the show alive. Such as that Dragon Age 4 teaser which…didn’t really say much. If anything, it seemed to exist as reassurance to fans. Almost like Bioware saying, “Don’t stress, gang. We’re still working and everything is going smooth”. Well, as smooth as one can expect.

The short featurette shown off last night involved executive producer Mark Darrah and his team discussing development on Dragon Age 4, highlighted some new concept art for the game and some snippets of in-game footage. What was shown off looked really pretty, if largely insubstantial to figuring out the quality of the actual game. New characters Bellaria and Davrin were shown off as well as returning character Solas who, I will openly admit, I did not remember in the slightest.

As for the game’s story, Dragon Age 4 will reportedly be about, “what happens when you don’t have power? What happens when the people in charge aren’t willing to address the issues?” said the game’s lead writer Patrick Weekes. Don’t expect a release date any time soon as Casey Hudson, the big boss man over at Bioware, clarified that Dragon Age 4 was still in “early production”.

Still, nice to know that it’s coming together.

