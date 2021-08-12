Xbox Announces Upcoming Gamescom 2021 Event

I’ve never actually sat down and watched gaming events, rather relying on websites and other news outlets to get my gaming info and news. But since I’ve started sharing my deranged thoughts with you peeps on Critical Hit, I would probably have to. Problem is I get bored easily, so I will have to see how it goes. I make no promises.

One of these events that I normally just got the Readers Digest version on from some online sleuthing is Gamescom, which this year will be a fully virtual event. Again, evidently.

The show will run from 24 August to 26 August 2021, and Xbox confirmed that on Tuesday, the 24th the official Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream will start at 19:00 local time.

The event will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and you can look forward to:

“In-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.”

Xbox

I totally stole that quote.

There will also be a digital sale for European fans while the event is on.

Maybe I will actually watch this, even though I don’t own an Xbox, and if I can keep awake or don’t start chasing my cats around the house.

