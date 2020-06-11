Blast demons to the beat of a metal AF soundtrack in Metal: Hellsingers

May games can easily be described as metal. Shotguns forged of the finest steel, environments littered with the damned and hordes of demons wanting to rip your jugular straight out of your throat are vital ingredients within the fusion of genres. There’s something else though that matters, that truly blends the themes of hardcore screaming with the sheer intensity of gaming: Rhythm.

Without a beat to march to, games which lean heavily on the theme of blood, fire and steel are metal in appearance only. Few games have truly mastered the art of a metal experience, with the most recent being DOOM Eternal and its devilish tour de force of pain and destruction. Here’s a new contender to the throne, straight from the most metal nation on Earth: Stockholm.

Called Metal: Hellsinger, this first-person shooter nails all the cosmetic requirements on the Sepultra checklist with its fountains of blood and a rockin’ soundtrack, but there’s a twist: All of its action unfolds to the beat of heavy metal music with performances by Matt Heafy, Mikael Stanne, Bjorn Strid, Alissa White-Gluz and more. Check it out below, fresh from IGN’s Summer of Gaming livestream:

Strike terror into the hearts of demons and devils as you fight your way through eight Hells. Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm FPS, brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and metal music. Set out on an infernal journey in order to achieve the purest of goals: Vengeance.

I don’t often say this, but…Fuck yeah! Judging from the trailer, Metal: Hellsinger is going to be responsible for numerous whiplash injuries thanks to an irresistible flow of action that’ll have you headbanging between each kill. The key ingredient here is that amazing soundtrack that punctuates each pull of the trigger, with every demon that you slay within the overall rhythm of the game upping your score.

More details will be revealed on Saturday’s PC Gaming Show, as Metal: Hellsinger will also be screaming its way onto that stage, ahead of its 2021 release on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One and PC. Now to find out if the collector’s edition comes with a pack of Strepsils.

Last Updated: