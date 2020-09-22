BlizzConline is Blizzard’s February 2021 replacement convention

The year so far has been devastating for the annual conventions that makes the nerdier slice of life so amazing. Various Comic Cons have been called off, trade shows were put on hiatus and people realised that mingling in an overcrowded hall of sweaty flesh during a pandemic probably wasn’t a good idea. One of the biggest losses on the convention calendar?

Easily BlizzCon, Blizzard’s annual shindig of all things gaming and incredulous fans asking about out of season April Fool’s jokes after an announcement of a beloved game franchise receiving a mobile spin-off. Back in May, Blizzard broke the news that the celebration of its numerous franchises wouldn’t be hitting the convention floor, but it did confirm that a digital replacement would be held instead. That substitute now has a date: February 19-21, 2020. “Circumstances are keeping us from gathering in person this year,” Blizzard wrote in a blog post.

We’re putting together a little something early next year to channel the spirit of BlizzCon into the form of an online show.

Next year’s digital BlizzConline will likely have new reveals for World of WarCraft. Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and Diablo Immortal, but the show itself will still be focused on the fans. In addition to games and panels talking about them, fan-geared events will include a cosplay showcase, an art contest, and plenty more.

That 2021 date is also an indicator of just how bad things are in the US currently regarding the coronavirus, which has over 6.85 million cases and more than 200,000 deaths in the US of A at the time of writing this post. The American curve looks like a chart of seismic activity on the San Andreas fault line and the handling of the pandemic has been nothing short of disastrous that side thanks to all the reasons. Not even certified young person Paul Rudd can save the day.

An online BlizzCon in February 2021, was pretty much the best we could hope for from that side of the world.

