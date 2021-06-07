Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night sequel confirmed to be in development

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an excellent game and a worthy successor to one of the greatest games ever made, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. While many thought the game would be stuck in Kickstarter Hell its whole life, Bloodstained’s lead developer Koji Igarashi clearly put his foot down and pushed the game out of the door in time to please everyone (except for that initially horrendous Switch port). It seems that Bloodstained’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed by publisher 505 Games who has confirmed that a sequel is in development. There was speculation flying across the internet based on a 505 Games fiscal report but developer ArtPlay has confirmed the sequel in a Reddit post.

“Hi, everyone! Regarding recent reports, u/505_Games and u/ArtplayEN are in very early planning stages for a #Bloodstained sequel. However, current development resources are focused on completing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night’s upcoming content. We have a lot planned for you,” reads the post on the Bloodstained subreddit. The latest development roadmap for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night suggests that players can expect a “Chaos Mode”, “Vs Mode”, a special crossover event and a new playable character. That was all meant to release in Q1 of 2021 but in typical Bloodstained fashion, it missed that window.

Back when I reviewed Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, I said it was “a worthy follow up to the Castlevania games that many grew up with in terms of its exploration, but lacks some much-needed polish in the combat and animation department to truly shine as a modern gem.” A few of the game’s post-launch updates have fixed some of the issues I had with Ritual of the Night but even with those flaws, it’s an excellent game and the news of a true sequel should be enough to please everyone.

