Borderlands 3’s second story DLC is going to the Lovecraft chapel on March 26

Borderlands 3’s first slice of story DLC set after the main campaign was pretty good! It wasn’t going to set the world on fire, but seeing Mad Moxxi get her final revenge on Hyperion’s former and incredibly dead CEO Handsome Jack by robbing his abandoned space casino blind was still a fun diversion, helped even more by the surprisingly tender moments sprinkled throughout the tale. That, and we finally got to meet Digby Veirmouth. Good times were had by all!

It’s also one of four DLC campaigns, and now developer Gearbox is ready to lift the lid on its next offering. Called Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, Borderlands 3 is heading to church for a wedding that is long overdue, as the heir to the Jakobs legacy is finally getting hitched to his faithful life partner and all-around classy explorer Sir Hammerlock on March 26.

This being Borderlands, something will of course go horribly awry as you have to deal with tentacles and other Lovecraft horrors making a mess of things. Here’s the official trailer and synopsis for the DLC:

Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are finally tying the knot, and they want you to come celebrate their upcoming nuptials on the ice planet of Xylourgos. Its frozen wastes have thinned out all but the most vicious wildlife, and the eerie town of Cursehaven – where you’ve all agreed to meet – is located beneath the colossal carcass of a fallen Vault Monster.

As if this ice world’s biting cold and vicious wildlife weren’t unwelcoming enough, a band of creepy occultists who worship the Vault Monster’s carcass are hellbent on breaking up the betrothed partners. You’ll have to fight back the forces of otherworldly evil if Wainwright and Hammerlock are to have their happily ever after. Luckily, the most badass wedding planner in the galaxy has your back: Gaige, a fugitive Vault Hunter (and returning fan-favourite character) who’s inseparable from her robot BFF Deathtrap.

Reunite with old friends and team up with some eerie new characters to help true love triumph over eldritch horror;

Confront bloodthirsty enemies and formidable bosses, including alien beasts, hideously mutated occultists, and a clan of cold-blooded bandits;

Delve into the disturbing and occasionally daft backstories of cursed townfolk in a host of spine-tingling side missions;

Arm your Vault Hunter with some of the deadliest gear in the galaxy, including a trove of additional Legendaries and some supremely powerful Class Mods; and,

Flaunt your sense of style with a slew of new cosmetic items, from Vault Hunter Heads & Skins to interactive Room Decorations and all-new Vehicle Skins.

Remember, when you’re brutally slaying monsters who have crashed a wedding, you always finish them off by saying “I now pronounce you man and knife”. Gearbox also detailed at PAX East that Mayhem Mode 2.0 and the seasonal event Revenge of the Cartels will hit the game in April, while the sequel will also launch on Steam on March 13. Crossplay between both PC platforms will be unlocked as well, in case you want to do a little vault hunting with your pals.

