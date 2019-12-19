Boy, look at this $1200 God of War statue!

Boy! BOY! BOOOOOOOOY! Have you played God of War yet? Or are you unaware of its Nordic glory, a nipple-hardening return to form for a series that somehow manages to balance its action with surprisingly tender moments and hey why is my hand going up? Anyway, God of War is still one of those games that defined a generation, and while it’s emotional impact will be felt for years to come you can also experience its financial impact right now with some official merchandise.

Highly collectible statue company Prime1 has cooked up a Kratos tribute, one that even includes his son Atreus in the mix. It’s a big beast of a statue, made out of polystone and hand-painted. Here’s the official blurb, specs and pictures of it:











































Prime 1 Studio is excited to present the second God of War 2018 Statue – UPMGOW-02: Kratos & Atreus Ivaldi’s Deadly Mist Armor Set based on original references from the video game. God of War is an action-adventure video game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) on April 20, 2018. Kratos – the protagonist of the God of War series and his son Atreus go on a journey together, to spread the ashes of Atreus’s mother at the highest peak of all the nine realms. They face danger in their path as they are forced to fight many enemies. One of them is Baldur – the main antagonist of God of War of whom the statue has been created as well. The Kratos & Atreus Statue stands approximately 28.5 inches tall and features the highly detailed bodies covered in the New Ivaldi’s Deadly Mist Armor Set. The equipment is made with accuracy and precision. A LED light up function is added in Mimir’s eyes.

Specifications:

Statue Size approximately 28.5 inches tall [H:72.2cm W:54.1cm D:52cm]

One (1) designed theme base

LED light-up function in Mimir’s eyes

It is of course going to demand an eye-watering price tag of $1199, minus shipping. Or you could throw some more dollar into the pot and get deluxe version for $1399. Because if you’ve got that much cash lying around, you can probably afford to hire someone to write up a good excuse as to why you’re eating cardboard for the rest of the month. It’ll be out next year April, in case you want to get me an early Christmas present. Boy.

