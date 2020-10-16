Burger King does Sony a solid and reveals PS5 box

Just a few weeks ago, a Burger King opened down the street from my office. Now, you must understand that I was more than a little intrigued at the prospect. Having lived in a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere, the number of restaurants and fast-food chains in my new city of dwelling… well, it’s enough to get the imagination stirring.

I was debating whether I should go and see what people like about this place that’s reportedly the king of burgers but couldn’t bring myself to muster the energy. Then I saw an advert on Google that included Burger King giving away PS5s and revealing the console’s box in the process and, because I’m a petty bastard and I was mad that I didn’t win one, I chose to just make a sandwich instead. However, none of this is important right now as the real story here is that we know what the box for the PS5 looks like!

Okay look, it’s not all that massive but people like knowing these things, right? To coincide with Sony’s reveal of the (super generic but also inoffensive) PS5 UI, the company teamed up with Burger King to get the box out into the public eye. Wouldn’t you know it but the box for the PS5 looks exactly like you’d expect. It’s pretty massive, shows off the console cleanly on the side, and comes in either black or white. The box, not the console. Slow down there, buckaroo. The whole point of the box reveal was that Burger King has teamed up with Sony to hand out free PS5s to certain lucky customers who order a certain meal. I doubt we’ll be blessed with such an opportunity here in South Africa but we can dream.

So there you have it, folks. When we eventually get to a point where the PS5 is actually available on our shelves properly, that’s the box you’re looking for. Just be sure to recycle that thing when you’re done with it because it looks like it’s going to take up a load of space. Oh, and don’t leave it on the side of the street the day after Christmas. That’s a great way of letting robbers know exactly what you have that’s worth stealing. Hey, I got your back. Just trying to keep you safe.

Last Updated: