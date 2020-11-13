Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War’s day one patch fixes overpowered slides

It’s a new year, new consoles are on the horizon and right now all I want is to dip my toes into something…familiar. Right now I’m set up for one of my favourite weekends of the year: One where I blast my way through a Call of Duty campaign, which still hits the benchmark of best action junk food that you can gorge on in one single setting.

The pants are off, the Doritos are ready and holy crap the slides are overpowered! If you played the Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War beta recently, you probably noticed that everyone treated the multiplayer as if the stages were coated in Vaseline. Sliding around in a manner that would embarrass even Vanquish, Cold War players exploited the action to get a leg up on the opposition. And you thought the sniper rifles were overpowered.

Don’t worry though, as Treyarch agrees with this sentiment and will be nerfing powerslides so that they’re the shorter, slower and won’t allow you to pop your gun up for a killshot as quickly. “Sliding is intended as an escape mechanic or quick entrance into crouch or cover,” Treyarch wrote in the day one patch notes.

https://youtu.be/pnQU8lDix-Y

It’s not intended to be over-used during engagements, or to be too advantageous in close quarters. In the Beta, it was faster to fire your weapon from a sprint by sliding than by simply ending your sprint to fire. This has been fixed so that ending a sprint to fire is the faster way to get your gun up, and sliding to fire is no longer faster.

The rest of the patch notes are slightly less dramatic. Weapon tuning a’plenty can be found in the link, the springing speed with a knife has been reduced, and you can dual-wield pistols like Chow-Yun Fat in a hospital shootout. Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War is out right now on current and new-gen consoles, as well as PC.

But my pants? They were off and in weekend mode a long time ago already.

