Surprise! Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is going to be a massive download

Activision Blizzard’s premiere pew pew franchise is almost upon us, and just like last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it’s going to be an absolute unit to download. You’ll be able to start pre-loading Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War November 5 on PS4 and Xbox One, from November 10 on PC and Xbox Series X, and November 12 on PS5.

You’re going to need that headstart, as the game weighs in at these sizes. Pour a forty out for ya boy who is still rocking ADSL:

PS4: 95 GB

Xbox One: 93 GB

PC: 82GB / 125 GB on ultra settings

PS5: 133 GB

Xbox Series X and Series S: 136 GB

Pre-loading times

PlayStation 4: Pre-loading will be available on November 5 at 9 PM PT/ November 6 at 7 AM CAT

Xbox One: Pre-loading will be available on November 5 at 9 PM PT/ November 6 at 7 AM CAT

PC: Pre-loading will be available on November 10 at 10 AM PT/ November 10 8 PM CAT

Now for the good news. Because Call of Duty is a game of multiple attractions, you’ll be able to download and keep the bits that matter most to you this year and turf the rest when you’re done with them. Console players will need to install the full game before they can take a knife to the parts that they’re not interested in, while PC players will have more flexibility and choose what they want to install first. If you’re on PC and you just want multiplayer for instance, that will knock you back 35 GB of your bandwidth.

Take note, these download sizes don’t mention Call of Duty Warzone, which is an easy 80GB download on its own. Again, I weep for anyone on a capped monthly internet contract having to decide between playing Call of Duty or watching more Kittisaurus videos. They’re really cute cats, you know? Besides the gargantuan footprint that Call of Duty has on a gaming platform, fans are also hopeful that this year’s version won’t require bandwidth-busting patches either.

Modern Warfare and Warzone were notorious for this, regularly asking fans to download upwards of 68 GB from time to time. Less of that, please.

