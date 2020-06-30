Call of Duty: Warzone will now support 200 player matches

Call of Duty: Warzone continues on its path of absolute battle royale domination. The latest update to the free-to-play add-on to the already excellent Modern Warfare multiplayer has just dropped a new update that not only adds some small nuggets of extra content into the game but drastically boosts the player count for matches from 150 to 200. Now, I stand to be corrected, but I think that makes it the battle royale game with the most players on a single map of all time. The extra 50 opponents will surely change the dynamic of Warzone, occupying more space on the sprawling map. Yet that’s not all that the update has brought…

Supply Run Contracts have also been added to Warzone, an extra incentive for players who reach Buy Stations before anyone else. If your squad accepts and completes a Supply Run Contract, they’ll be given a heft discount if they reach a selected Buy Station before any competitors. The Spotter Scope has also be added to the game and is described as, “a high-powered re-usable scope that allows you to scout ahead without giving away your position”. So you don’t have to worry about that pesky glint if you’re willing to scavenge around a bit.

In terms of Modern Warfare content, a new sniper rifle named the Rytec AMR can now be unlocked via an in-game challenge and a new map and game mode have been added to the game. Cheshire Park is the new map to blast through and Team Defender arrives back in Modern Warfare having been first introduced a decade ago. Team Defender plays like CTF but the flag holder must maintain possession of the flap for as long as possible to acquire points.

Oh, and to answer the question that’s no doubt been nibbling on your brain, this update isn’t going to require you delete another 5 games to squeeze onto your hard drive. It’s still a hefty download, estimated to be between 22GB and 30GB, but that’s still an improvement on previous updates, some of which were upwards of 50GB.

