Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now an astonishing 200GB in size

That folder where you keep treasured family photos? Say goodbye. That location on your hard drive where all your legally downloaded movies rests? Time to hit the ol’ delete key. Yes, even that secret partition on your hard drive dedicated solely to uh…golf pics, yes that’ll fool the prudes…is in danger. If you’re an avid player of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, then you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Not only has every patch for the game been a bandwidth-busting download clocking in at tens of gigglebytes since it launched last year, but the overall install size has earned it the infamous honour of being the biggest PC game to ever choke a hard drive according to PC Gamer. At 200GB, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is an absolute beast.

The latest hefty conqueror of storage space came via the release of Season 5 content, driving the requirements up into the SSD stratosphere. For the sake of comparison, here’s how other games stack up, as of January 2020:

Quantum Break – 178GB

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – 165GB

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 150GB

Final Fantasy XV – 148GB

Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – 113GB

Gears Of War 4 – 112.3GB

Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare – 101GB

Middle Earth: Shadow Of War – 95GB

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – 77GB

1998 Darryn, who was taken aback at a NAG cover disc proclaiming that a demo for Omikron: The Nomad Soul was the biggest thing ever since yer mum, is currently doing the seizure procedure on the floor:

Games have got stupidly big lately, with studios realising that something needs to be done. Destiny 2 developer Bungie has taken the biggest step towards shrinking their install size down, with the most direct route: Deleting entire planets and placing them in a vault, occasionally rotating them in out of orbit. As for Call of Duty, it’s next chapter will be revealed “soon” according to recent Activision comments. Just imagine how big that game is going to be, with next-gen assets thrown into the mix.

