Catch the first Night City Wire episode for Cyberpunk 2077 right here!

It may be popping up a little bit later than expected, but closing out the year with Cyberpunk 2077? That’s an idea that I’m well keen on for some end of year relaxation. CD Projekt RED’s massive hack ‘n slash-code HTML project is almost upon us, with the studio having recently invited plenty of writers out to several behind the scenes events where they got to play the game.

I’d honestly like to know what happened to our invite but it’s fine, I’m in a forgiving mood today. While those writers and influencers got hands-on time, that doesn’t mean that you the wonderful public will be left out in the cold! CD Projekt RED promised a deeper dive into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, at a rather decent time-slot of 6PM CEST today. There’ll be 25 minutes of something shown off, in the first of several Night City Wire episodes:

Will there be more Keanu? More motorcycles that tingle the Akira-centers of my brain? Find out tonight!

