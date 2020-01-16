Closed beta testing for Disintegration kicks off in just a few weeks…and you could be in on it

Oh, and if you’re not lucky enough to crack the first round, the open beta will start just a few days afterwards. Everyone wins!

Announced back in July of 2019, V1 Interactive’s Disintegration confused a great many people with it’s reveal trailer…and it’s gameplay. What exactly was this strange hybrid of genres? It seemed to play like a shooter but you got to boss your squad of troops around at the same time while also piloting a grav cycle, which is basically just one step down from a full-blown mech suit. All the confusion aside, it did look really interesting, helped along by the fact that the studio behind it all has some real talent working on the project, like Marcus Lehto, co-creator of Halo, and Mike Gutmann, director of SOCOM. Everything we’ve seen in gameplay trailers and footage actually looks…pretty cool and the setting of a future where people are literally transplanting their brains into robots to survive sounds just crazy enough to work.

What I’m trying to say is, Disintegration sounds like a whole bunch of fun.

So the news that the game will be receiving its first round of beta testing in just a few weeks was fairly exciting. Announced on the game’s official site, the closed beta is now open for sign-ups and will run on both January 28th and January 29th, with the starting time for both days being 18:00 CAT.The closed beta will feature two multiplayer modes Retrieval and Control. Retrieval involves one team escorting a payload while the other team attempts to halt it (Overwatch, anyone?) while Control is your standard mode of capturing and holding control points. To win in either, you’ll need to not only aim your machine guns and rockets effectively, you’ll also need to command and protect your gang of “ground crews” by doling out orders. Seven of the game’s crews will be available during the beta, each with unique traits and abilities.

If the gods of fate do not shine upon your application to join the closed beta, then the good news that is that the open beta for Disintegration will be running from January 31st to February 1st. You can sign up for the closed beta over on the game’s official site.

