Conan Chop Chop has been delayed once again

The couch co-op roguelite game has been pushed back to an unconfirmed date so who knows when we’ll get to play it next.

The exceptionally cute adaption of Conan The Barbarian, Conan Chop Chop left quite an impression on Darryn and I when we were able to play the demo of the game earlier this year. It’s a light, breezy but surprisingly tough rouge-like game that’s built for accessibility rather than depth to accommodate for the couch co-op vibe it’s going for. Yet while the build we played seemed fairly fleshed out for a demo, offering up a decent chunk of gameplay, it seems that developer Mighty Kingdom is going to need a little more time to wrap up production.

Published by Funcom, Conan Chop Chop has been pushed back from it’s initial 25 February release date to an unspecified date sometime in the future, probably in Q2 of 2020. The details on why the game has been delayed are thin but CEO of Mighty Kingdom Phillip Mayes has stated that the extra time is needed to put “the final chop in place”, whatever that means. I’m assuming it’s just something to do with final bits of polish and maybe some extra items to discover. Whatever the case may be, I’m all for developers delaying a game if they need a little extra time to make it all the better.

Darryn and I got some hands-on time with Conan Chop Chop last month and we both had a pretty solid time with it. Check out the preview we wrote up for the game if you want some more in-depth impressions.

