Control gets free end-game Expeditions DLC…and it’s available right now

Control is one of my favourite games this year. While I’m a little bummed that it didn’t fare as well at the Game Awards (or our own awards) as I’d have liked, that doesn’t take away from how much of a blast I had playing through its twisting and winding brutalist architecture, trying to piece together just what the fuck was actually going on. That it made me feel like a damned superhero was even better.

Of course I’ve been looking forward to the game’s extra content. It’s the sort of thing I’d be happy to pay a bit for some expansive DLC. Instead, we’ve just received the first DLC for free. Announced at the Game Awards early this morning and released at about the same time, Control’s first DLC is a free end-game update that adds a “challenging combat experience.”

“Expeditions are a challenging combat experience with a set time limit for completion aimed at those who have already completed Control. Starting from today, you can use the mysterious Jukebox locked away in a room in Central Executive to access Expeditions. By getting Jukebox Tokens, you will be able to hear the song that has the power to transport Jesse into a different dimension. Expeditions take place in a Threshold area somehow connected to the Black Rock Quarry, where the Bureau has found a mysterious structure called the Formation. Marshall frequently sent her Rangers to explore and investigate this mysterious, largely uncharted dimension. This place has an unusual draw, to the point that it even pulls pieces of the Oldest House into itself. It has also drawn the Hiss, and it’s Jesse’s job to stop them from going deeper.”

They’re timed missions with random modifiers and a tiered difficulty that unlocks rare rewards, crafting materials and even a new outfit. There doesn’t seem to be too much in the way of narrative, but whatever – I’ll take it.

