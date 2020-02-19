Cooking Mama: Cookstar is set to return on Switch, possibly as early as next month

A newly unearthed trailer shows off a game all about chopping, frying and…Instagramming?

Cooking is one of the more bountiful joys of life. In a simple man’s eyes, it can be appreciated as the thing that makes his mouth feel very nice but to a cultured man? A chef is a god. Creating life and colour from the barest of ingredients, delivering to us mortals a tasteful escape from the chaos of modern society through the one universal language of food. At least, that’s what Geoff tells me whenever I ask for restaurant recommendations. It’s no surprise then that the act of cooking has been so efficiently gameified as the excellent Cooking Mama franchise no doubt proves. While Mama herself has been quiet of late it looks like she’s gearing up to make her flavourful return…

A recently discovered trailer suggests that Cooking Mama will be making her way onto the Nintendo Switch as early as March although whether or not that release window is accurate has yet to be determined. The trailer itself was unveiled a little early as a listing on Dutch store Nedgame prompted people to do some digging. After unearthing the unlisted video, publisher Planet Entertainment has made the original video private but you can still watch it thanks to some folks quickly downloading and reuploading it.

The actual trailer itself states that the game will be out in March and will be sold at $39.99, but the website it links to isn’t functioning, so perhaps some delays in the production of Cooking Mama: Cookstar have resulted in an unannounced postponement to the game’s release. Not that the game has technically been officially announced yet given that all we know about it comes from Australian and German rating sites and a few leaked screenshots. Weird situation, I know, but here’s hoping this isn’t some kind of elaborate hoax because Lord knows the world could use some Cooking Mama and her delicious dishes.

