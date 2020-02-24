Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher studio CD Projekt Red is now worth over $8 billion, which is a lot of coin to toss to a Witcher

I think it’s safe to say that CD Projekt Red is doing quite well, thanks to it having a hand in some small games that you might have heard about that go by the name of The Witcher. The trilogy of swords ‘n sorcery excellence has raised the bar on what games can be, as they combined graphical brilliance with solid gameplay and actual storytelling to create a package of brilliance that went on to sell gangbusters over the years on the platforms that they were first released on.

And so did the expansions, which were massive full-fledged games in their own right! Beyond that, CD Projekt Red also ported The Witcher 3 to Nintendo Switch and made certain that original save games from Steam and GOG copies could be integrated into that platform, while Netflix’s wholly separate take on author Andrzej Sapkowski’s source material saw the games get a gigantic 554% bump in sales.

Not bad, not bad at all. In fact, CD Projekt Red is now juggling a market worth of over $8 billion, up from a previous estimate of $6.8 billion. That puts CD Projekt Red in second place in European game publishing hierarchy, as the Polish company is now nipping at the heels of French mega-publisher Ubisoft who are currently valued at a not too shabby $9.6 billion. That’s a lot of coin to toss to a Witcher.

Which is just mad when you think about it. CD Projekt Red is the house that The Witcher built, a handful of games that earned the studio its fortune and took it from scrappy underdog to main event player in comparison to Ubisoft who still release multiple games a year. With Cyberpunk 2077 coming later this year, the estimated value of CD Projekt Red will most likely get a significant boost as well as they close the gap on the home of Assassin’s Creed, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and gosh darnit Trials you absolute bastard of a game one more go.

