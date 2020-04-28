Cyberpunk 2077 gets an 18+ rating in Brazil, dev says ‘we don’t f**k around’

Shocking news: A video game with certain risky elements within it may not be suitable for children. At least that’s the takeaway for Cyberpunk 2077, after Brazil’s advisory rating system accidentally revealed that the game will get slapped with a hard 18+ age restriction when it’s released within those festive borders. Said rating was quickly removed, but as usual it was too late to stop one redditor from snapping a screenshot and running content list through some admittedly rough translation software.

According to Brazil’s listing, Cyberpunk 2077’s content features the full Mötley Crüe experience of sex, drugs, rock and possibly even roll. In addition to that, the Brazilian listing also noted elements of mutilation, cruelty and I cannot even believe this…foul language. Cheese and crackers guys, that’s maybe going too far. How am I supposed to enjoy gratuitous violence and digital sex when the main character swears like an irate Malcom Tucker?

CD Projekt Red hasn’t commentated on the leak, but Cyberpunk 2077 lead quest designer Pawel Sasko shared his thoughts on Twitter:

Looking back at the 2018 demo of Cyberpunk 2077 that I saw at E3 that year, I can remember the game having a ballsy approach to how it visualises its world. While the violence isn’t over the top, CD Projekt Red isn’t shying away from it either and with a game that focuses on trans-humanism themes, some of the imagery is pretty brutal. There was one sequence in particular where a gang member pounced on you, his face bearing the fresh scars and blood of having half his face replaced with metal in a grotesque fashion that’d make you want to hurl chunks after seeing it in vivid detail.

Also there was one scene where you totally saw an uncovered boob. The rendering tech on the areola was AMAZING. Beyond Brazil, it’s going to be interesting to see how other countries rate Cyberpunk 2077. The Americans will probably get an Adults Only rating from the ESRB, while the Australians might have a harder time on their hand with the first-person sex scenes and drug use that could raise a few eyebrows within their notoriously draconian rating system.

