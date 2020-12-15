Cyberpunk 2077 guide: How to build the ultimate gunslinger

There’s a dark future waiting to be explored 57 years from now, and if you want to survive it you need to be prepared. Netrunners want to hack your brain bits, corpo fixers are ready to stab you in the back, and maybe pissing off a company that employs cyborg ninjas isn’t a good idea. There’s no shortage of builds in Cyberpunk 2077 that won’t help you through a scrape though!

Depending on your style of play, you can hit the streets of Night City as a hacker who takes down enemies before they even realise that their heads have been rigged to explode or you can strike from the shadows. I personally prefer to yeet those options into the sun and focus on the most American way possible of playing the game: Armed with a big gun, a gung-ho attitude, and a second amendment modification to flaunting my freedom.

Here’s how you can fine-tune V into a sharpshooter from the five attribute skill-trees available in Cyberpunk 2077.

Know your skills, perks, and attributes

Before you start grabbing experience points and jacking in the perk points to various skills, here’s a few quick tips:

Attributes points can be used to improve V’s base stats and abilities, with each Attribute field offering its own selection of stat-boosts every time you level up and invest a point into them

Skills are the talents within Attributes that you can improve through your actions and gain rewards for

Perks are found within Skills, and grant new bonuses when leveled up with Perk Points

Easy!

How to make a gunslinger in Cyberpunk 2077

If you prefer to hack your way through enemies via high velocity lead downloads, then Night City is happy to accommodate you. You’ll want to focus on the Reflexes, Body and Technical Ability skill-trees. Body allows you to add more hit points to V’s life bar every time you level it up, while also increasing your stamina, and melee damage.

Reflexes on the other hand increase your critical hit (branding!) damage and technical ability allows for you to get a better handle on the ludicrously powerful tech weapons available within the game. Standout skills include:

Reflexes: Assault skill tree

Eagle Eye – Reduces time to aim down sights with rifle and submachine guns

– Reduces time to aim down sights with rifle and submachine guns Bullseye – Increases rifle damage while aiming by 10%

Slap those two together and you’ll be dealing heavy damage as a deadeye. On top of that, you can amplify your power with this Perk:

Executioner – Deal 25% more damage with Rifles and Submachine Guns to enemies whose Health is above 50%

With Executioner, you can take enemies down in no time with an opening salvo, handy for anyone who likes to talk loud with a shotgun equipped. Switch to a different weapon that makes the most of Eagle Eye and Bullseye, and you’ll be carving your way through the opposition easily. But wait, there’s more!

Reflexes: Handguns

Completely underrated, handguns can still deliver a devastating amount of damage to anyone who gets in your way, thanks to a one-two combo of skills that are worth investing in:

OK Corral – Deal 50% more damage with Pistols and Revolvers to enemies whose Health is below 25%

– Deal 50% more damage with Pistols and Revolvers to enemies whose Health is below 25% On the fly – Reduces draw/holster time for Pistols and Revolvers by 25% / 50%

The idea here is that you’ll start a fight that makes the most of the Executioner perk, and then follow up with a handgun or pistol attack that drops foes quicker than a concentrated KFC Dunked Zinger Wings attack to your stomach. It’s a wild west approach to the future, and even when you’re facing the likes of fully-kitted military cyborgs who want to transform you into a red paste with their bleeding-edge tech, these skills help create an incredibly effective old school response.

