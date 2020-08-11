Cyberpunk 2077’s arsenal includes thermal katanas, smart-bullet SMGs and god-killer shotguns

If you’re headed into Night City, you’re going to need to pack a little bit of extra protection. And by that, I mean a gun. Big guns. Really massive death-dealers, loaded with enough ordinance to give an entire NRA meeting an explosive rush of blood to the head when they gaze upon the arsenal of weapons available to players within Cyberpunk 2077.

When certain situations can’t be talked out of, V will have plenty of high-velocity backup options on hand, which CD Projekt RED showed a mere glimpse of last night in the latest Night City Wire episode. In addition to tried and tested methods of point-and-forget-about-it hardware, V will also be able to make use of high explosive weapons of mass destruction, more elegant melee options and intelligent platforms that can deliver lead to your opponent in no time at all.

It’s pretty much like someone saw the Zorg ZF1 in The Fifth Element, grabbed an intern and screamed “I WANT THAT” at the poor confused fella. There’s also an eight-barrel shotgun made by Kang Tao that fires smart rounds, because there’s no kill like overkill! Here’s the trailer for that showcase, as well as a list of weapons that I could scrounge from the video.

DB-2 Satara

Tsunami Nekomata

M-179 Achilles

DR12 Quasar

Tsunami Nue

SOR-22

Carnage

HJSH-18 Masamune

TKI-20 Shingen

G-58 Dian

L-69 Zhuo

Spiked bat

Electric Alpha Baton

Thermal Katana

Sledgehammer

Tanto

Monowire

Projectile Launch System

Gorilla Arms

Mantis Blades

Speaking to VG247, senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala detailed how players will be able to improve their expertise in a weapon field by using specific gear constantly. “What we opted to do pretty early in development is, we have a system that basically rewards the player for using certain weapons,” Kapala explained.

So, as you’re using pistols, you get better at using pistols. It’s not necessarily that you level up a couple of times, and you get 20 points, and you can spend it on unrelated stuff, so to speak. If you want to use pistols, you get better at using pistols by just using them. So, for the player, it’s basically a situation where, if you’ve fallen in love with an assault rifle, and you want to continue using an assault rifle, you’ll get better and better at using it. Stealth and combat don’t necessarily fully compete with one another. We expect the players to kind of play a hybrid, since we don’t have a class system in our game. It’s not always a good idea to engage fully in stealth, or fully in combat, right? This is something that the players need to decide on their own, as they engage in an encounter.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, last night also saw a deeper dive into the three lifepaths that’ll be available to players when the game launches: Cunning concrete jungle resident Street Kids, white collar wickedness in the form of Corpos and some freedom-loving good ol’ boys AKA the Nomads.

Last Updated: