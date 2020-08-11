Cyberpunk 2077: Corpo, Nomad and Street Kid lifepaths revealed in new Night City episode

If you could choose the path that you’d take in life, would you? In a world filled with renegades, shady underworld mob bosses and maniacs happy to lop chunks of their own faces off so that they could be replaced with a blender, maybe having a leg-up in the life skills department isn’t such a bad idea after all. Cyberpunk 2077 downloads into this reality in November, and right from the beginning you’ll be able to select one brilliant life path. Or two others, but I won’t judge you too much for going down a less superior path…much. JUDGING COMMENCES!

Anyway, three options will be on cyber-tap: Corpo, Nomad and Street Kid.

If you choose the Nomad lifepath, you’re basically choosing Cyberpunk 2077’s version of a redneck. Shunning the glitz and glamour of Night City, Nomads live on the fringe of the massive metropolis and they possess a unique knowledge that Corpo and Street Kids don’t. If you choose this Life Path, V’s backstory will deal with how they’ve become an outcast from their clan in Badlands in an effort to break into Night City.

Street Kids are born and bred on the streets of the city, and they’re more than happy to die there as well. Intimate with the day-to-day operations of the concrete jungle, they’re charismatic citizens hailing from Heywood who can win people over to their side more easily, provided that you’re able to make use of their natural cunning. You’ve got fight, for your right…to party!

Corpo is the final (and best) lifepath choice available to players, as you’ll be able to step into the white collar of a mega-corporation fixer who’s ready to bankrupt the entirity of Night City in order to gain all the wealth and secrets available to them. Not exactly heroic and a bit of a bastard choice, Corpo life-pathers use corporate espionage and other deadly means to pursue their own selfish agenda. You can probably see why I really like this class of character.

The big takeaway here is that everyone is after the secret to immortality, and no matter where you start off in cyber-life, you’re going to be caught in the middle of that fracas for eternal life.

Cyberpunk 2077 will give you a choice of life-defining decisions on November 19 when it’s finally cyber-released on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are also on the way in 2021, and the seven people who pre-ordered it on Google Stadia will also be happy when it lands on that platform near the end of the year.

