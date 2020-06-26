Cyberpunk 2077 will allow you to customise everything from jaw size down to flesh flute

Yesterday’s Night City Wire dive had a whole bunch of new content to show off for Cyberpunk 2077, revealing more of a game that so far looks downright stunning, detailed and features a world where Keanu Reeves will never truly die. In case you missed it, here’s the trailer showing off that absolutely massive prologue in action:

Anyway, because I’m a child I’ve decided to focus on customisation and how you’ll be able to alter everything from your eyebrows to your giggle-stick and your cave of wonders if the fancy strikes you. Here’s the full list from Kotaku Australia of what you’ll be able to play with at the character customisation screen, which should allow you to craft a square-jawed renegade with a heart of gold and an acorn hidden within a forest of pubic hair when you hop into Cyberspunk. Too real man, too real:

6 skin types

35 hairstyles

17 eyes

8 eyebrows

17 mouths

17 jaws

17 ears

8 bits of cyberware

Or just no cyberware

9 types of scars

6 types of tatts

11 piercings

5 types of teeth

8 bits of eye makeup

5 bits of lip makeup

3 blemishes

3 types of nipples

5 types of body tatts

2 types of body scars

2 dick types

1 vagina option

1 penis size option

5 types of pubic hairs

That’s a whole lot of randomisation to flick through! There won’t just be a cosmetic option available either, as players will be able to choose from one of three distinct class-types within the game as well, each choice having ramifications on the world around you: Nomad, Street Kid and Corpo were revealed in hands on sessions, although mention of the Netrunner and Solo classes weren’t glimpsed. You’ll also be able to plug some attribute points into one of five skills for your avatar: Body, Intelligence, Reflexes, Technical Ability and Cool.

Looking good so far! Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for a November 19 release on current-gen systems, with a free upgrade coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Which is fantastic, because at least the only thing bigger than the PS5 console will be your digital meat cannon once you’re done customising that abomination to have maximum swagger.

