Darkest Dungeon 2 releases next year on Epic Games Store, adds a whole new dimension

Darkest Dungeon is a… unique game. Look, I don’t want to start this off by bashing Red Hook Studios’ breakout success story of a game because it is an exceptional experience but one that just didn’t reverberate with me like it did with many others despite the hours I did actually sink into it. Don’t ask.

While I appreciate a lot of what Darkest Dungeon brought to the table I’m really hoping the sequel adds a few additional (red) hooks that really sink in and make me push past the frustration and enjoy the game. Fortunately, it seems I won’t have to wait too long because after 18 months of silence, we have a little more meat to chew on.

Red Hook first revealed that a sequel was in development last year but since then the studio has gone dark, finally dropping the Glimmer of Hope trailer and updating fans on the game’s development via a blog post. “Our familiar companions band together for another journey into oblivion – this time in stylized 3d! In fact, this teaser was captured straight out of Unity, and uses the in-game character models and rendering techniques from the game itself. With a refined combat system and a whole new metagame, Darkest Dungeon II is packed with fresh monsters, bosses, and challenges,” reads the post.

The switch to 3D models (and possibly environments) is maybe the most substantial change to the game; whether that impacts the experience mechanically is another story entirely. From last year’s announcement we also know that players will explore, “the world beyond the estate” which was where the original game was entirely set. So a familiar yet overhauled aesthetic, a wider world to explore, and probably just as much death and frustration. I’m sure Darkest Dungeons fans are elated. The game will launch into early access on The Epic Games Store at some point in 2021 with no specific date announced yet.

Last Updated: