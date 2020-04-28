Days Gone is celebrating its first year with some impressive numbers

It may have gotten a mixed reception, but if there’s a game on my list that I’m still dying to play when I get the chance to do so, it’s Sony Bend’s Days Gone. Part zombie apocalypse, part biker breakfast run and completely brutal in its setup, Days Gone prided itself on creating a sandbox that didn’t pull any punches as it made a beeline directly for your delicious flesh.

The game didn’t do too badly either, as Days Gone clearly has an active hub of players who have clocked some impressive hours within that Oregon trail sandbox over the course of a year. With 365 days gone in Days Gone (HA!), Sony Bend decided to celebrate with numbers highlighting just how busy the fanbase has been in the first year of Freaker-slaying action.

Here’s a look at the overall numbers:

A year ago, players took their first ride on the Broken Road.



Thanks for sharing all the great memories you’ve had in #DaysGone and amazing photo mode screenshots! We love all of you! 💕🏍️ pic.twitter.com/tFohFefdcy April 26, 2020

200 million hours have been logged in Days Gone so far by the collective fanbase

42 000 days days have gone by playing Days Gone

45 million hordes have been cleared

32 million infestations have been exterminated

30 million ambush camps have been sorted out

30 million Nero checkpoints have been cleared

100 million trophies have been earned

1.4 million patches have been earned

1 trillion challenge points have been won

12.5 million challenges completed

450 million collectibles discovered

8 billion credits have been spent on bike maintenance and repairs

655 million dumpster dives have been logged

342 million encampment visits confirmed

Most impressive of all? The numbers for photography, as Days Gone players clearly have an inner shutterbug that likes to take advantage of the game’s photo tools. Snapping some scenic pics, more than a million players have taken to the Oregon mountains to grab some beautiful and haunting photographs of a world devastated by the Freaker apocalypse.

Not bad at all for Days Gone, a game that didn’t have a lot of heat behind ahead of last year’s launch but certainly did earn itself a devoted following. I’ve got to make a plan to grab this game. And find a way to stop time itself so that I can actually play it.

Last Updated: