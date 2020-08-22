DC FanDome: Watch the first trailer for Gotham Knights

It’s official! The next Batman game from Warner Bros. Montreal has a name, but here’s a twist: There’s no Batman to be seen. Instead, players will step into the boots of Batman’s proteges: Red Hood, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl. They’ll be going toe to toe with the most insidious organisation to ever infest Gotham City, without Batman’s protection. Teased forever by Batman: Arkham Origins developer Warner Bros. Montreal, this will mark the first new open-world Gotham sandbox game since 2015’s Arkham Knight closed the book on Rocksteady’s own trilogy that began with Arkham Asylum.

So hold tight to your rubber bat-butts, here’s the first bat-trailer!Batman: Court of Owls will be out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One next year.

Batman is dead. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin – to protect Gotham City, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. You must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save Gotham from chaos.

Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight.

And here’s the game in action!

Witness the first ever gameplay of #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/ALFZD3L0OK — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

