Please let this be the final tease from Warner Bros. Montreal about their new Batman game

I’ve done the maths. I’ve calculated the teases, crunched the numbers and I’ve come to the conclusion that I need someone to hook me up to an IV drip of liquidised NES Batman games because I need some sort of caped crusader content in my veins right now dammit. 330 days ago, Warner Bros. Montreal began officially teasing their next game, dropping a tweet about capturing the knight:

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

Since then, it has been a torturous drip-feed of rumours, half-truths and complete guesstimations. This week, it looks like the developer is finally ready to lift the lid on what they’ve been cooking, as their latest teasers went live yesterday. A teaser for a game announcement, offering cryptic stuff to eagle-eyed (or maybe Owl-eyed) viewers if they could crack the code. The first breadcrumb started with this tweet, which was meant to steer fans to a website through the use of morse code:

A little bit of sleuthing later, and the URL directed gumshoes to a page that simply said “r3dakt3d”. But there was something else! A countdown is attached to the page, which ends today at 5PM CET. If it’s not a reveal of a Batman game where you fight the Court of Owls and have the entire bat-family joining you for the ride, then it damn well better be that Alfred Pennyworth simulator that dodgy people on 4Chan told me about. Extreme dusting! Quick-time worrying about Master Wayne events! Mastering the art of saying “NEVAH” in a cockney accent through your microphone!

I’d play the heck out of that. Whatever is revealed today, it’ll likely be shown off in more detail this Saturday at DC Fandome.

You can keep up with all of the madness, through our dedicated DC Fandome hub.

