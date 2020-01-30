Dead Cells gets first paid DLC, “The Bad Seed” coming on February 11

A few years ago, Dead Cells was an addiction. Its slick animation, brutal and challenging gameplay, coupled with its Metroid and Castlevania inspired take on “roguelites” tickled me. Generally, whenever there’s a game with roguelike elements, my eyes gloss over because I hate games that make me feel like I’m living out Groundhog Day.

I know the whole point of them is that you as a player increase in skill while the game remains the same, but I no longer have patience for that sort of thing. Dead Cells is different through; you’re perpetually working towards something new – a new upgrade, a new weapon, a new difficulty, a new area to unlock. Much of that stuff’s persistent too, so even an untoward death doesn’t feel like a complete waste of time and effort. Anyway, I haven’t played the game in ages, having gotten over what was a bit of digital crack. Developer Motion Twin has kept the game updated with regular updates, and they’ve all been given along for nothing.

Dead Cells is now getting its first paid DLC, and it’ll be coming along on February 11. It’s called “The Bad Seed” And will cost just $4.99. Here’re the details:

“Explore a relaxing Arboretum, wade through a noxious Swamp, and take on a new boss in this new early game content designed to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for people who want to support the development of the game. The two new levels and their monsters are alternatives to The Courtyard / Toxic Sewers and The Ramparts / Ossuary / Ancient Sewers, with the boss designed to be on par with The Concierge, so hopefully it’ll spice up your early game runs once you’ve played through the core game.”

Yeah, I’m down.

Last Updated: