Death Stranding: Director’s Cut brings Hideo Kojima’s walking simulator to PlayStation 5

Announced during Summer Games Fest 2021, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is the official PlayStation 5 upgrade for the weird and wonderful action-adventure game from Hideo Kojima. The trailer for the enhanced version of the game shows off Sam Porter Bridges, played by Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead, infiltrating some kind of underground bunker. The area itself is littered with heavily armed-guards patrolling up and down in a manner very reminiscent of Metal Gear Solid. The cardboard box Sam experiments with is also a reference to one of the more iconic items found in Metal Gear Solid. For those of you who don’t know, Kojima’s second most notable achievement is the entire Metal Gear Solid franchise. His most notable accomplishment is being being best friends with Geoff Keighley.

While none of the actual visual improvements were highlighted during Summer Games Fest, it’s safe to say that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will likely incorporate ray-tracing and 60fps modes. Kojima also went on to describe the future projects currently in development at Kojima Productions, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the studio. “It won’t be like the past, it won’t be one step at a time. It’s a drastic change, just like after 9/11,” said Kojima.

Back in 2019, Alessandro reviewed Death Stranding on PS4 and said, “Death Stranding starts off at a poor pace but eventually blossoms into a captivating tale with intriguing themes, solidified by compelling performances and an eventually satisfying pace to its gameplay. Not all of its systems mesh comfortably, but there’s enough here to drive you towards the eventual poignant conclusion.” Death Stranding also released on PC in 2020; it’s currently unknown whether the Director’s Cut version will make the same jump.

Last Updated: