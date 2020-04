And not because of the Coronavirus! Actually that’s a bare-faced lie, of course it’s because of that damn virus that makes me want to hit F5 on 2020. The keyboard command for a refresh and Brock Lesnar’s finisher. Here’s the official news, from Kojima Productions.

Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place. Thank you all for your patience and continued support!#keeponkeepingon pic.twitter.com/euOmebcdQj — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) April 21, 2020

Last Updated: