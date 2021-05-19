Deathloop – Check out a bunch of new screenshots and concept art

Art is what builds a game. Long before there’s a 3D engine that allows you to run around the place delivering a package of knives and bullets, a team of dedicated imagineers have to take an idea and bring it to live using their skillset. Much like Dishonored, Deathloop is shaping up to be a game that looks distinctly like an Arkane Studios game, which you can see more of below in the latest round of images.

For more on Deathloop, you can check out our latest preview which is chock-full of new details and the most quotable of quotes, ahead of the game’s upcoming release in September on PC and PS5.

