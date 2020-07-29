Decide the fate of Jason Todd once again in this trailer for the interactive Batman: Death in the Family

DC fans may be excited for the return of Zack Snyder and his cut of Justice League, but DC’s best cinematic offerings have been found in its animation department for several years already. After having already released two films this year (Superman: Red Son and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War), Warner Bros. Animation has its sights set on something even more ambitious, with a choose your own adventure style movie based on the infamous Batman comic Death in the Family

Death in the Family story follows the death of the second Robin, otherwise known as Jason Todd, and his murder at the hands of the Joker. Interestingly, the film’s interactive component calls back to when DC allowed fans to vote on whether or not Jason would live. The publisher created a 1-900 number in the US for fans to call in and vote on how the story would end, with Todd either surviving a murder attempt or ending up dead and buried. Guess which ending narrowly won?

Now fans will have a chance to experience this epic story once more, but this time they’ll get to make a number of choices at certain parts of the film’s storyline that will determine the fate of Todd all over again. I’m suspecting many people will go for the latter and still want to see Robin bite the big one.

The concept is indeed a novel one. We’ve seen it before in Netflix’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which showed the potential this sort of interactive narrative has on a streaming platform. What makes this take on it particularly interesting, is that fans are getting an opportunity to retell a beloved story in a way that they might prefer.

As for the rest of the movie, expect it to have the same quality as the rest of DC’s animated films, which have always tried to stick as close to the comics as possible. The movie will see Bruce Greenwood return to voice the Batman, Vincent Martella as Jason Todd, and John DiMaggio once again as the Joker. It’s basically an Under the Red Hood reunion.

Batman: Death in the Family is expected to release on DC Universe later this year.

