Desperados 3 launches on June 16 for PC, Xbox One and PS4

Nobody asked for a third Desperados game, but I’m sure as heck happy that one is coming this year. Taking a few cues from Hitman, combining some wild west mayhem with a strategic approach to rootin’ and/or shootin’ action makes for quite an addictive package, one that I want more of after having sampled a handful of the polished missions in Desperados 3.

So when is the game coming? You’ll be able to saddle up on June 16, when Desperados 3 moseys on into town on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In case you missed it, here’s the flavour list of what the full game has in store for would-be cowboys:

Desperados III is a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game, set in a ruthless Wild West scenario. In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.

Play five unique characters, each with a very particular set of skills

Experience true freedom of choice with countless different ways to overcome any obstacle

Defeat large groups of enemies with careful planning and execution

Witness the glory of classic Wild West scenarios like frontier towns, mysterious swamps, sprawling modern cities, and many more

Choose between non-lethal and deadly attacks, stealth and blazing guns

Adjust the game to your playstyle with various difficulty settings and special replay challenges

The Showdown mode allows you to pause the game anytime and react to ambushes or surprise attacks

It’s all bout being smart, ruthless and finding the perfect solution using your team’s arsenal of unique skills to bring a little bit of law, order and revenge to the old west. Yee to the haw, yo.

Last Updated: