Destiny 2: Beyond Light has a store that will allow you to buy vaulted Exotics

What Destiny 2: Beyond Light giveth, it also taketh away…eth. The next expansion to Bungie’s loot-shooter arrives next week, bringing with it a new Stasis subclass, a story that’s more content to paint with shades of grey, and two locations to visit: The snow swept plains of Europa and a return to the Cosmodrome. Because Destiny 2 has also become a bit of a bloated sandbox though, you’ll be saying goodbye to several locations in the process: Io, Titan, Mercury, and Mars are being chucked into the Destiny Vault alongside a whole lot of other activities.

While this content hasn’t seen much action recently, it does mean that the hunt for destination-specific Exotic gear and weapons won’t be available. Sort of. You won’t be screaming at your fellow Guardians for failing a Whisper of the Worm run yet again, you will be able to get your hands on those older Exotics.

For a price.

You’ll be able to access the Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive when Beyond Light launches, a new kiosk that will allow you to acquire various Exotics and Legendary Pinnacle/Pursuit weapons that were once available through now-retired quests. This won’t just be a case of handing over Glimmer and getting an instant Exotic though, as Bungie says that the price of this rare gear will reflect the challenge that players had to tackle when originally hunting for them.

You’ll need a stack of Glimmer, destination materials, masterworking materials, and an Exotic Cipher or Ascendant Shard in order to purchase the Exotic or Legendary gear that your black heart desires. For those Exotics that were earned in Raids, you’ll be able to acquire the Spoils of Conquest currency from a successful Raid completion.

Exotic Ciphers are also going to be easier to obtain. Previously you’d have to grind through an entire season to unlock one through the Season Pass, but Agent of the Nine and Exotic goods salesman Xur will have one of those rare resources up for sale once a week provided that you’re willing to take on a quest for the enigmatic arms dealer.

Considering that I went through a hell of a grind just to get a dang Exotic Cipher so that I could buy the Eriana’s Vow hand cannon, I’m down for this change. A quick reminder: Downtime for the Beyond Light expansion and maintenance kicks off on November 9. The Destiny 2 servers will be back online from November 10, but you’ll be able to pre-load the new expansion and redownload the entire game all over again during this period. At least it’ll be a few dozen gigabytes smaller when it returns.

