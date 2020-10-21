Destiny 2: Beyond Light Stasis subclasses are designed to “get back to the feeling of Destiny 1”

Change is in the air for Destiny 2. For years players have fought back against the Darkness, an all-encompassing force of malevolence that allegedly brought about the fall of humanity’s golden age and unleashed cosmic horrors on our species, almost driving us to the brink of extinction. Here’s the catch though: Come November, you’ll be able to harness the power of the Darkness and unleash Stasis energies on your enemies. You’re not the only lifeform who’s getting that upgrade though:

Hoo boy! While Eramis and the House of Darkness will be a threat to watch out for on Europa, the new Stasis subclasses should provide some interesting tweaks on how you approach a combat situation. While previous subclasses focused on providing overwhelming power whenever you used the ultimate ability in each one, Stasis has a different approach that favours teamwork and manipulation of the battlefield. And if that sounds familiar, it’s supposed to because Bungie is hoping to “get a little bit back to the feeling of Destiny 1,” according to director Luke Smith.

“What we’re trying to do with Stasis and wielding the Darkness is to show you as a player more freedom,” Smith said to Edge Magazine via Games Radar.

There’s also a meta statement that we’re making about the difference in the powers between light and dark, but there’s this other part, which is the fantasy of, ‘This is my Guardian, there are many like it, but this one is mine.’ I think we’re trying to get a little bit back to the feeling of Destiny 1 but updated to how we’re thinking and some of the systems that we’re using today.

Stasis subclasses (Warlock Shadebinder, Titan Behemoth, and Hunter Revenant) can be further customised through Aspects and Fragments, changing playstyles and augmenting abilities with new passive bonuses. It’s a heck of a lot more involved than previous subclasses, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how these powers alter our understanding of the Darkness in Beyond Light.

The expansion will arrive on November 10 for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and will also be available through backwards compatibility on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5 come launch day for those consoles. Proper next-gen upgrades will add some of that sweet 60 frames per second optimisation in December.

Last Updated: