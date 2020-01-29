Destiny 2 is back online after a recent hotfix bug began wiping out player resources

If you were looking to grab a quick special over at Xur or run a few rounds in the Crucible of Destiny 2, then bad news: The game was pretty much unplayable for a while. Hooray always online connected video games! So what’s the deal? The brouhaha all broke out a few hours ago when Bungie took Destiny 2 offline in every way possible, as players were hit with a bug that had the slightly nasty side effect of wiping out their materials.

This all stems from a hotfix that began dusting stores of “Glimmer, Bright Dust, Infusion Materials, and/or other types of game currencies” according to Bungie, who had to initiate code omega protocols to stop the situation from getting out of hand as players began reporting the loss of incredibly valuable materials such as the Ascendant Shard currency.

We are continuing to perform tests of possible solutions to restore missing currencies and materials to players. Destiny 2 will remain offline until the issue can be resolved. We will provide another update by 2 PM Pacific. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 28, 2020

A fix was found, but with a rollback caveat as the servers were slowly switched back on for the thousands of players on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. And roughly the seven other people still playing on Google Stadia:

Due to the rollback:



💠 Any progress or purchase made between 8:30-10 AM PST will need to be redone

💠 Silver spent during that time will be restored

💠 Platform store-purchased Silver bundles will not be affected by the rollback



More Info: https://t.co/PBkzWR7rXf — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) January 29, 2020

In other Destiny 2 news, it looks like a classic mode is returning! Recent data-mining has uncovered a number of files related to the uber-popular PvP mode Trials of Osiris that may pop up in the Season of the Worthy. This is presumably connected to next week’s Empyrean Foundation quest which tasks players with restoring the lighthouse on Mercury, which when done will deliver the following message to Guardians:

With the restoration of the Lighthouse complete, Trials of Osiris and more will return in Season of the Worthy.

For newcomers, Trials of Osiris is a three on three game of PvP that was run by Brother Vance. Using a Trials card to chart their progress, players could earn powerful gear if they could avoid three losses during a run. Those teams who made their way to the top with seven wins and nary a loss to their scorecard would get the best gear, travel to the lighthouse and pop up and get the coolest Egyptian-themed gear in the solar system.

Considering that Trials of the Nine may still be MIA for quite some time, this could be the next best thing until the last word in Destiny 2 PvP finally returns.

