Destiny 2 will let you pick your own rewards next season with the return of Umbral Engrams

The Season of the Hunt wraps up in a few days inside of Destiny 2, ending the first chapter of a year-long story that revolves around Hive god Xivu Zarath attempting to get up to all manner of badness. While Season 13 doesn’t have an official title just yet, it will be landing on Febraury 9, bringing with it new activities, new cosmetics to equip, and of course, some of that sweet loot that drives the entire Destiny 2 experience.

Season 13 will also see the return of Umbral Engrams to the loot pool, but here’s a neat twist: You’ll be able to choose which weapons and gear you want from those darkness-infused loot drops. In the latest This Week At Bungie blog post, Bungie detailed how players can get Umbral Engrams from the following sources:

Patrols

Strikes

Crucible

Gambit

The Ordeal

Public Events

Blind Well

Nightmare Hunts

Exo Challenges

Empire Hunts

New Seasonal Activity

There’ll be more sources, but the actual drop rate frequency for these engrams is being reduced. You’ll also need to complete a short mission to get your hands on a new Prismatic Recaster device, which was originally given out in Season of Arrivals. While Season of the Hunt may be ending soon, Bungie also confirmed that activities from the latest quarterly event will be sticking around for the year.

“As we have mentioned in the past, we are moving to make Seasonal content stick around longer to reduce the amount of FOMO, otherwise known as “fear of missing out,” in Destiny 2. Our goal is to help players experience narrative beats and activities even if they start playing later after the Season has ended,” the developer explained.

Here’s a look at what’s sticking around from Season of the Hunt until the end of Year 4.

Story missions will be able to be launched from a node in the Director.

Wrathborn Hunts

Adored quest will continue to be available.

Crow’s vender screen on Tangled Shore.

Hawkmoon Exotic quest and Master activity.

Seasonal Seal and Warden Title.

Seasonal Seal must still be earned by the deadline on the Bungie Rewards page. Due to an issue blocking the Triumph we will be adjusting this deadline.

The overall idea here is that players will be able drop into Destiny 2 whenever they way, and try out any of the seasonal content during the entire year that it’s active as opposed to just the three months that those activities were usually around for. Beyond Light has been a solid start so far to the latest year of Destiny 2, and it’s all leading up to a showdown with the last remaining gods of The Hive. After Xivu Zarath and Savathun have been dealt with, Destiny 2’s next expansion, Lightfall, will likely be a game-changer for the franchise.

