Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt raid goes live on November 21

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the firepower inside a gigantic spaceship dedicated to a dark undying god of chaos is delightful. Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion is arriving just in time for the silly season, and like every expansion before it, it’s bringing a new raid along for the ride. Whereas the campaign is easily a single-player effort and strikes are the perfect Destiny experience crystallised into a tight and fun little adventure, Raids are something else entirely.

Six-Guardian ordeals, that test not only your trigger finger but also your ability to outthink the hordes of monsters that want you dead. Beyond Light’s Raid will officially arrive on November 21, giving players enough time to gear their Guardians up for the task ahead of them. It’s a big deal within Destiny fandom, as the race to be the first fireteam to complete a raid brings with it not only kudos but actual prizes from developer Bungie as well.

“Following all the immediate fanfare and bustle that follows the checkered flag, our data scientists will be spending extra time validating the finishing team’s run. Expect the official announcement for World First to come a bit later than usual,” Bungie said in a warning to cheaters who currently infest the game servers.

Disqualifications can happen as per the official rules. So finish strong, even if you hear rumors of another team’s victory.

Beyond Light’s raid is the Deep Stone Crypt, which will be found on the new patrol zone of Europa. According to Bungie, these are the rules for the contest mode of the raid:

Contest Mode will cap all players at 20 Power below each encounter for 24 hours.

Artifact Power will be disabled during Contest Mode.

1230 Power is your team’s goal to be at the cap for all the encounters.

Being above 1230 will not provide any additional advantage in the final fight.

The last raid, Shadowkeep’s Garden of Salvation, took just over six hours to be beaten and saw actual physical changes made to the worlds of Destiny 2. What ramifications the completion of the Deep Stone Crypt will have, should be interesting to see.

