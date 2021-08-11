Listen up all Diablo fans.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta details have been revealed, so if you are keen to jump into the world of Sanctuary, here is the lowdown…

The Beta will split over two periods, with the first exclusively to those players that pre-ordered the game. All but two of the classes will be available for you to sample and make that painful first decision: “What class should I try first?”

The test arrives at a very trying time for Blizzard, as they are amidst a lawsuit, because some of their execs were very naughty boys, and I fully support the people doing the suing! Mainly female employees, who allege about hostile and toxic conditions for women at the studio, and I must say, the proof is damning.

But I won’t get into that now, or ever. I’ve followed some of the news, and it’s enough to make you want to throw up. The world is indeed a sick place. Click here if you want to read up on it.

But if you’re like me, who prefers to keeps away from that sort of thing, and just want to enjoy the game, here we go.

Like I said, the beta dates fall in two periods. If you’ve pre-ordered the game, you’ll be able to start playing Friday, 13 August at 19:00, and you can play until the same time on 17 August. The normal open beta will begin on 20 August at 19:00, and end the same time on 23 August.

The platforms the beta will be available on every platform that the game was announced on (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, Hammer’s Toaster) except for the Nintendo Switch. Switch players will still get the Heritage of Arreat transmog for Diablo 3 as a pre-order bonus.

The classes available to play will be Amazon, Barbarian, Druid, Paladin and Sorceress. The Assassin and Necromancer will only be available at launch.

The full version of the game will cover the contents of both the original game and the Lord of Destruction expansion, while the beta will be limited to the first two acts of the vanilla game. Evidently, it’s still a lot of ground to cover.

The PC requirements for playing the Beta are as follows.

Minimum Specs

Operating System: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

Video: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Recommended specs

Operating System: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

So if your PeeThee isn’t up to spec, you beta make it beta….Heyoooo.

Will you be playing the beta and the game? Did the lawsuit influence your decision, if you’re not interested? Give us your thoughts, but don’t fight. Some of the weirdos in the comments are biters.

Last Updated: