Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 – All the trailers and reveals

And that folks, was a wrap on Xbox and Bethesda’s first showcase at E3 2021. I’ve got a feeling that both companies weren’t ready just yet to roll out its biggest upcoming guns, as Microsoft’s return to the Electronic Entertainment Expo brand was one of few surprises and more comfortable reveals instead. Forza Horizon 5 looks gorgeous in its new Mexico setting, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer looks intense, and there were plenty of Game Pass announcements to be had.
That doesn’t mean that there weren’t some big reveals though! It may have leaked early at the Washington Post, but Starfall’s release date was confirmed as a proper next-gen only title, while games like Contraband and The Outer Worlds 2 look fascinating. May boyee Ichi is now on Game Pass, Psychonauts 2 has me wondering if I should give the original game a bash, and Battlefield 2042 continues to look intense.
Here’s the full round-up of trailers, reveals, and news from the Xbox and Bethesda joint conference.
Starfield lands in November 2022, Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusives
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gameplay shown off, release date set for April 2022 and will be on Game Pass
Back 4 Blood is coming to Xbox Game Pass on October 12
Sea of Thieves is crossing over with Pirates of the Caribbean on June 22
Yakuza: Like a Dragon is now on Game Pass
Contraband from Avalanche announced, looks like a co-op smuggling game
Twelve Minutes gets an August release date
Fallout 76’s next big game update is Steel Reign
Battlefield 2042’s massive multiplayer battles teased in new trailer
The Elder Scrolls Online: Console Enhanced out on June 15
Jumpship’s Somerville looks like an adorable sci-fi adventure
Party Animals coming to Xbox in 2022
Psychonauts 2 wil be out on August 25, new gameplay trailer drops
Halo Infinite will feature 120fps free-to-play multiplayer on Xbox Series X
Hades is coming to Xbox, and Game Pass this August, also PlayStation
Oh rats, more of the vermin will be in A Plague Tale: Requiem in 2022
Here’s some more Far Cry 6 gameplay
Diablo II: Resurrected launches September 23
Foam Punch’s Shredders is ready to smash some fresh powder my dudes
Replaced announced, developed by Sad Cat studios
Slime Rancher 2 is real, coming in 2022
Atomic Heart continues to look very cool
Grounded’s Shroom and Doom update announces, arachnophobes beware
The Ascent will be out on Xbox Game Pass next month
Among Us adds 15-player lobbies on Xbox this week
Age of Empires IV release date set for October 28
Outer Worlds 2 announced, that’s it
Microsoft Flight Simulator officially coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27, Top Gun crossover on the horizon
Forza Horizon 5 coming to Xbox and PC on November 9, takes franchise to Mexico
Suikoden successor Eiyuden Chronicle out in 2023
Arkane is making some sort of action co-op game where you kill vampires, called Redfall
Last Updated: June 14, 2021