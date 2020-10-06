Disc Room, the game about dodging deadly saw blades, launches on 22 October

I had several unexplainable fears when I was a child that I’d like to think I eventually outgrew but in reality, they still linger. One was cockroaches but like those proper Durban-sized roaches; the ones that rock up in your kitchen ready to mess your whole day up. The other phobia, which I acknowledge is somewhat irrational, was being trapped in a room filled with deadly saws each looking to taste my sweet red internal juices. It’s probably why the toolshed in my house was so easily avoided. It’s also why I’m pretty stoked to see Disc Room releasing this month on 22 October because it’s a very specific niche fear that works wonders with my idea of Halloween!

The premise of Disc Room is simple. You are scientist. Scientist discovers bad thing. Scientist doesn’t leave bad thing. Scientist explores bad thing and is trapped, trying desperately to stay alive amidst all the saw blades spinning for their head. Just a regular Saturday for some but exciting enough for an entire game too! You’ll need to duck and dodge all those saws to unlock more rooms, each with its own challenges and objectives. Some a really straightforward while others are cryptic in a way that leads one to thinking an occasional Google for the solution is necessary.

The other cool part of Disc Room is the pedigree of developers it’s pulling from. The game is a collaboration between Minit creators JW Nijman and Kitty Calis, Enter the Gungeon’s Doseone (who did the soundtrack) and High Hell developer Terri Vellmann. It’s like a little Avengers initiative but for indie developers and with way more deadly saws. Disc Room is launching on 22 October on Switch and PC with the recent trailer mentioning Steam and the Epic Games Store as the place you can find it.

