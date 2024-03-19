Divine Orbs, Easy Farming for Beginners

Introduction

Farming Divine Orbs is one of the key aspects of Path of Exile, allowing players to improve and modify their equipment. Divines are one of the most valuable currencies in the game, which can significantly increase your in-game stats. The game allows you to farm orbs in the game world, receive them from the sale of items.

Main currencies in the game

Although divines are the most in-demand, there are two important currencies that help players interact with each other. Each has its characteristics and value.

Chaos orbs

Chaos Orbs are the smallest currency unit that often used in trading, according to Reddit. You can buy various currencies such as scarabs, Cartographer’s Chisels, and other consumables for game mechanics. In a normal game, chaos can reroll a random modifier for rare weapons or equipment, which will make it possible to customize items as you need.

Mirror of Kalandra

Mirror is the rarest and second most popular currency in the world of Path of Exile (source). Beginners rarely use it. Its main potential and significance are revealed in the late game, where it makes sense to use it. This currency makes it possible to create a copy of an item, saving all its characteristics. Such items cannot be changed, but mirrors are mainly used to obtain clones of the best weapons in the game, which have the necessary stats and modifiers. Some players may provide services to create mirrored items for a fee.

Mechanics of divine orbs.

Poe’s divine orbs are of great value for improving or changing items. The player can re-roll the amount of explicit modifiers and their properties. It is important to understand, that using orbs on an item is not always necessary; in persecution of the perfect item, you can lose all important modifiers. Sometimes the best way to get a good weapon that you need is to buy it, spending divines on the trading floor. Divines can be used with ordinary, magical, rare and unique types of items. After using the orb, the quality does not change. Also, using orbs does not affect the number of connections and the cells.

Ways to get divine orbs

In fact, in the game there is one way to get different currencies, this is grinding. Killing mobs, opening chests, and opening strongboxes are the main actions that will allow you to get divine orbs. The game has a lot of end-game mechanics, but they all are different variations of locations with their features, where you have to kill all enemies, find treasures and sometimes avoid traps. Farming devines involve not only finding currency, but also selling a bigger part of the obtained loot to other players.

Maps as the main farming mechanic for beginners

About maps

Maps are one of the first mechanics that players will encounter after startgame content. The main purpose of using maps in Path of Exile is to gain access to new difficulty levels and increasing the chances of receiving unique loot and unique items. They allow players to continue their adventure and find even more powerful equipment and valuable items in the form of currency and divination cards. The game has a large number of maps and each of them has tier and level. Map level affects the quality and quantity of loot. You can also modify maps using inexpensive currencies in Map Device. These currencies add different complications and challenges that give additional rewards for players.

Here are some of mechanics:

Essence: This is a currency for improving items. Players can get essence, killing small frozen groups of monsters, spawned on the maps.

Legions: Legions are ancient armies frozen amid battle. They can be encountered by touching a Timeless Monolith, which breaks out the Legions and gives the player a window of time to defeat them.

Strongboxes: These are special chests that appear with some probability in corrupted locations. When you try to open a chest, he summons several groups of monsters around him.

Harbingers: mini-bosses that can appear on the map and drop currency or currency fragments upon death.

Divination cards

These are items that can give the necessary currency, in our case, divine orbs. Completing maps, you may get cards that are collected in a stack of 12 units, and then you can exchange the card deck on currency. For Divines, the game has the following cards:

The Brother Gift(5 divine orbs)

Divine Beauty(7 orbs)

Emperor’s Luck(5 different currencies)

The Sephirot(10 Divine Orb)

Fortunate Card(2 divines)

Atlas Tree

In addition to modifying and improving maps, there is another way to complicate them, this is the atlas tree. The Atlas tree gives you passive bonuses for different map mechanics. The Atlas Tree has a large number of builds, you must choose one, that suits your requirements. Upgrading the atlas tree is very important because the items drop from certain monsters, the chance to encounter league mechanics, their effectiveness, and the drop of new maps depend on it. To improve it, you need to earn special points for your nodes. Be careful, some nodes may work together, and some conflict with each other, so it is important to decide what is more important for you.

Why completing maps?

Maps are one of the first ways to farm divines that will be open to players. Its main advantage: it does not require buying any expensive resources and making strong builds for a beginner in the initial stages. Maps will allow you to level up your character and collect a sufficient amount of divines to buy good equipment, allowing you to go through more complex maps or get acquainted with other endgame mechanics. The disadvantage of this method is its monotony. You can go the easy way buying PoE divines on special marketplaces for quick progress in your favorite game.

