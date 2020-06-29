Don’t get your hopes up for a Fable and Perfect Dark return, says Microsoft

Want proof that a game franchise from a bygone era that was long since thought lost to the mists of time is making a comeback? Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to start stalking the rights holders of that intellectual property when they finish up work for the day, but you can hop online for some proper proof instead.

In news that saw the plot thicken, fans recently cottoned on to the existence of two new Twitter accounts for ye olde Perfect Dark and Fable. Profiles for games which according to the truest of believers, are well overdue for a remake or a brand new entry. And now for the Buzz killington part of this story, as those hopes of yours which were looking to pull a Superman and go up, up and away are about to be dragged right back to Earth.

I’m not sure who discovered the @fable and @PerfectDarkGame placeholders, but a Microsoft Xbox employee is following one, and the other is registered to a Microsoft email address 👀 pic.twitter.com/MagqUbPiZf — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 27, 2020

First, the Fable account. Xbox marketing head honcho Aaron Greenberg explained that “ know everyone is hungry for news, but sorry to get your hopes up. These accounts have been inactive for years, it’s standard practice to secure social handles for our IP.”According to The Verge, the Perfect Dark account is owned by a fan who was lucky enough to land the username, although fans aren’t buying it.

With both accounts fielding a “username” title between them and the Perfect Dark account’s first follower being the game’s original producer Ken Lobb, fans believe that something is afoot. If anything is happening, the best chance at seeing these dreams reignited/hopes dashed upon the rocks of Gibraltar will be next month’s Xbox Series X –focused event, which will Microsoft finally lift the lid on what all their first-party studios have been up to.

Perfect Dark’s last entry was all the way back in 2005 on the Xbox, while Fable’s last proper instalment was the 2010 threequel, with the franchise propped up by a few spin-offs in the years since then. I don’t know why anyone would want to a new Perfect Dark or Fable game as they were notoriously okay at best, but hey! If there’s a fresh spin to be had on them, I’m interested to at least hear Microsoft out.

