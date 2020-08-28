DOOM Eternal is going to rip and tear your ancient gods apart on October 20

By the time that players had done introducing angels and demons to the business end of a chainsaw in DOOM Eternal, they’d left a path of destruction through heaven, hell and every other conceivable dimension between them. There’s still more story to tell though, as Id Software debuted the first story campaign for their gloriously gory action game.

The Ancient Gods will arrive on October 20, and as you’d imagine, it has enough violence to make an entire army of concerned 1990s moms dramatically faint. “Think of the children,” they’ll faintly whisper, while I giggle with glee at the thought of curb-stomping a demon back into the dankest pits of hell. Here’s the first gameplay trailer for the expansion:

Your war is not over… slaying the Khan Maykr left an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own.

Oh hell yes! As you’d imagine, the action looks sublime, the setpieces look gargantuan and cyborg fella Samuel Hayden sounds like he’s gargling a glass of daggers with that weird voice modulator. There’s a war brewing in heaven after the Doomslayer thoroughly messed up the place following the events of DOOM Eternal, demons are running loose and the only way to kill ancient gods that threaten all of existence is with a loaded shotgun. And that’s just part one of the expansion.

In addition to that first look, Bethesda also announced that DOOM Eternal would be getting the next-gen treatment for free, so anyone who owns the game on PS4 and Xbox Series X can look forward to a PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade soon for some true 4K ripping and tearing. Doubt those versions will hit 1000fps though.

