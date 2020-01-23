Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Full course recipe guide and list

There’s an old adage that the quickest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. That’s a lie, because mastering the Dim Muk deathblow will reveal that the shortest distance is in fact through the chest, blasting through flesh and rib cages to grab the prize within. Alternatively, cooking a good meal is also the best way to win the affections of one you adore apparently, which probably works better than my methods that have earned me several life sentences.

Dragon Ball Z’s Chi-Chi knows this, and while the original series portrayed her as a potent martial artist who could literally Highlander the head off of a T-Rex, Dragon Ball Z instead focused on her ability to tiger mom over 9000 and whip up a hell of a meal in the kitchen. Her ability to feed the nearly limitless appetite of Goku isn’t just a feature in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, it’s a core part of the game.

Finding yourself needing a quick boost before a battle? Then grabbing some ingredients and getting Chi-Chi to whip up a full course meal is usually a great way to amp up your stats for the tough battles ahead. Here’s a list of those recipes, and what you’ll need to make them:

Meat Course

Effects: + 15% HP, + 15% Ki, + 15% EXP, + 1625 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 10 to Melee ATK

+ 15% HP, + 15% Ki, + 15% EXP, + 1625 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 10 to Melee ATK Ingredients: Meatlover’s Meat Feast x1, Whole Roast on the Bone x1, Burning Tofu x1

Ramen Course

Effects: + 10% HP, + 10% Melee ATK, + 10% Melee DEF, + 1500 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 25 to Ki ATK

+ 10% HP, + 10% Melee ATK, + 10% Melee DEF, + 1500 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 25 to Ki ATK Ingredients: Meaty Ramen x1, Wild Steak x1, Fruit Gelatin x1

Pasta Course

Effects: + 10% Ki, + 10% Ki ATK, + 10% Ki DEF, + 1600 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 25 to Melee ATK

+ 10% Ki, + 10% Ki ATK, + 10% Ki DEF, + 1600 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 25 to Melee ATK Ingredients: Wild Pasta x1, Fish Rice Ball x1, Refreshing Seafood Soup x1

Seafood Course

Effects: + 15% to Melee ATK, + 15% to Ki ATK, + 5% to Critical Hit Rate, + 1600 HP, + 1 Ki, + 15 to Melee DEF

+ 15% to Melee ATK, + 15% to Ki ATK, + 5% to Critical Hit Rate, + 1600 HP, + 1 Ki, + 15 to Melee DEF Ingredients: Fresh Seafood Rice Bowl x1, Rich Seafood Soup x1, Dense Sesame Dumpling x1

Ramen & Rice Course

Effects: + 15% to Melee DEF, + 15% to Ki DEF, + 15% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 500 HP, + 1 Ki, + 10 to Melee ATK

+ 15% to Melee DEF, + 15% to Ki DEF, + 15% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 500 HP, + 1 Ki, + 10 to Melee ATK Ingredients: Dino Ramen x1, Meaty Rice Ball x1, Sugary Cupcake x1

Deluxe Meat Course

Effects: + 30% HP, + 30% Ki, + 25% EXP, + 5500 HP, + 3 Ki, + 100 to Melee ATK

+ 30% HP, + 30% Ki, + 25% EXP, + 5500 HP, + 3 Ki, + 100 to Melee ATK Ingredients: Piping Hot Charred Roast on the Bone x1, Wild Steak x1, Grilled Fish x1, Meaty Ramen x1

Deluxe Seafood Course

Effects: + 20% HP, + 20% Melee ATK, + 20% Melee DEF, + 3000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 25 to Ki DEF

+ 20% HP, + 20% Melee ATK, + 20% Melee DEF, + 3000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 25 to Ki DEF Ingredients: Boiled Fish x1, Fresh Seafood Pasta x1, Juicy Steamed Bun x1, Artsy Cupcake x1

Deluxe Pasta Course

Effects : + 20% Ki, + 20% Ki ATK, + 20% Ki DEF, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Ki ATK

: + 20% Ki, + 20% Ki ATK, + 20% Ki DEF, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Ki ATK Ingredients: Wild Pasta x1, Extra Meaty Rice Ball x1, Simmered Seafood Stew x1, Artsy Cupcake x1

Special Meat Course

Effects : + 25% to Melee ATK, + 25% to Ki ATK, + 7.5% to Critical Hit Rate, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Melee ATK

: + 25% to Melee ATK, + 25% to Ki ATK, + 7.5% to Critical Hit Rate, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Melee ATK Ingredients: Meatlover’s Meat Feast x1, Juicy Grilled Fish x1, Extra Juicy Steamed Bun x1, Simmered Seafood Stew x 1

Special Ramen Course

Effects : + 25% to Melee DEF, + 25% to Ki DEF, + 25% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Ki ATK

: + 25% to Melee DEF, + 25% to Ki DEF, + 25% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Ki ATK Ingredients: Extra Meaty Ramen x1, Juicy Grilled Fish x1, Fresh Fruit Gelatin x1, Loaded Sesame Dumpling x1

Super Deluxe Meat Course

Effects : + 45% HP, + 45% Ki, + 35% EXP, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Melee ATK

: + 45% HP, + 45% Ki, + 35% EXP, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Melee ATK Ingredients: Smiling Ultra Mega Roast x1, Wild Steak x1. Heap of Meat Ramen Z x1. Crumbly Fried Rice x1, Super Ultra Dumpling x1

Super Deluxe Seafood Course

Effects : + 30% HP, + 30% to Melee ATK, + 30% to Melee DEF, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 150 to Melee DEF

: + 30% HP, + 30% to Melee ATK, + 30% to Melee DEF, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 150 to Melee DEF Ingredients: Boiled Treasure of the Sea x1, Hellfire Tofu x1, Whirlpool Pasta x1, Extra Meaty Rice Ball x1, Dreamy Fruit Gelatin x1

Premium Meat Course

Effects : + 30% to Ki, + 30% to Ki ATK, + 30% to Ki DEF, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Ki ATK

: + 30% to Ki, + 30% to Ki ATK, + 30% to Ki DEF, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Ki ATK Ingredients: Ultimate Meat Feast x1, Sea Monster Soup x1, Rough Seas Sparking Pasta x1, Extra Juicy Steamed Bun x1, Artsy Cupcake x1

Premium Seafood Course

Effects : + 35% to Melee ATK, + 35% to Ki ATK, + 10% to Critical Hit Rate, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 150 to Melee DEF

: + 35% to Melee ATK, + 35% to Ki ATK, + 10% to Critical Hit Rate, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 150 to Melee DEF Ingredients: Ocean Jewellery Box Bowl x1, Sea Monster Soup x1, Smiling Ultra Mega Roast x1, Dreamy Fruit Gelatin x1, Loaded Sesame Dumpling x1

Heavenly Ramen Course

Effects : + 35% to Melee DEF, + 35% to Ki DEF, + 35% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Ki ATK

: + 35% to Melee DEF, + 35% to Ki DEF, + 35% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Ki ATK Ingredients: Heap of Meat Ramen Z x1, Extra Soft Crumbly Fried Rice x1, Boiled Treasure of the Sea x1, Super Ultra Dumpling x1, Rich Cupcake x1

