Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Full course recipe guide and list

There’s an old adage that the quickest way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. That’s a lie, because mastering the Dim Muk deathblow will reveal that the shortest distance is in fact through the chest, blasting through flesh and rib cages to grab the prize within. Alternatively, cooking a good meal is also the best way to win the affections of one you adore apparently, which probably works better than my methods that have earned me several life sentences.
Dragon Ball Z’s Chi-Chi knows this, and while the original series portrayed her as a potent martial artist who could literally Highlander the head off of a T-Rex, Dragon Ball Z instead focused on her ability to tiger mom over 9000 and whip up a hell of a meal in the kitchen. Her ability to feed the nearly limitless appetite of Goku isn’t just a feature in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, it’s a core part of the game.
Finding yourself needing a quick boost before a battle? Then grabbing some ingredients and getting Chi-Chi to whip up a full course meal is usually a great way to amp up your stats for the tough battles ahead. Here’s a list of those recipes, and what you’ll need to make them:
Meat Course
- Effects: + 15% HP, + 15% Ki, + 15% EXP, + 1625 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 10 to Melee ATK
- Ingredients: Meatlover’s Meat Feast x1, Whole Roast on the Bone x1, Burning Tofu x1
Ramen Course
- Effects: + 10% HP, + 10% Melee ATK, + 10% Melee DEF, + 1500 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 25 to Ki ATK
- Ingredients: Meaty Ramen x1, Wild Steak x1, Fruit Gelatin x1
Pasta Course
- Effects: + 10% Ki, + 10% Ki ATK, + 10% Ki DEF, + 1600 HP, + 1 to Ki, + 25 to Melee ATK
- Ingredients: Wild Pasta x1, Fish Rice Ball x1, Refreshing Seafood Soup x1
Seafood Course
- Effects: + 15% to Melee ATK, + 15% to Ki ATK, + 5% to Critical Hit Rate, + 1600 HP, + 1 Ki, + 15 to Melee DEF
- Ingredients: Fresh Seafood Rice Bowl x1, Rich Seafood Soup x1, Dense Sesame Dumpling x1
Ramen & Rice Course
- Effects: + 15% to Melee DEF, + 15% to Ki DEF, + 15% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 500 HP, + 1 Ki, + 10 to Melee ATK
- Ingredients: Dino Ramen x1, Meaty Rice Ball x1, Sugary Cupcake x1
Deluxe Meat Course
- Effects: + 30% HP, + 30% Ki, + 25% EXP, + 5500 HP, + 3 Ki, + 100 to Melee ATK
- Ingredients: Piping Hot Charred Roast on the Bone x1, Wild Steak x1, Grilled Fish x1, Meaty Ramen x1
Deluxe Seafood Course
- Effects: + 20% HP, + 20% Melee ATK, + 20% Melee DEF, + 3000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 25 to Ki DEF
- Ingredients: Boiled Fish x1, Fresh Seafood Pasta x1, Juicy Steamed Bun x1, Artsy Cupcake x1
Deluxe Pasta Course
- Effects: + 20% Ki, + 20% Ki ATK, + 20% Ki DEF, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Ki ATK
- Ingredients: Wild Pasta x1, Extra Meaty Rice Ball x1, Simmered Seafood Stew x1, Artsy Cupcake x1
Special Meat Course
- Effects: + 25% to Melee ATK, + 25% to Ki ATK, + 7.5% to Critical Hit Rate, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Melee ATK
- Ingredients: Meatlover’s Meat Feast x1, Juicy Grilled Fish x1, Extra Juicy Steamed Bun x1, Simmered Seafood Stew x 1
Special Ramen Course
- Effects: + 25% to Melee DEF, + 25% to Ki DEF, + 25% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 10000 HP, + 3 Ki, + 75 to Ki ATK
- Ingredients: Extra Meaty Ramen x1, Juicy Grilled Fish x1, Fresh Fruit Gelatin x1, Loaded Sesame Dumpling x1
Super Deluxe Meat Course
- Effects: + 45% HP, + 45% Ki, + 35% EXP, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Melee ATK
- Ingredients: Smiling Ultra Mega Roast x1, Wild Steak x1. Heap of Meat Ramen Z x1. Crumbly Fried Rice x1, Super Ultra Dumpling x1
Super Deluxe Seafood Course
- Effects: + 30% HP, + 30% to Melee ATK, + 30% to Melee DEF, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 150 to Melee DEF
- Ingredients: Boiled Treasure of the Sea x1, Hellfire Tofu x1, Whirlpool Pasta x1, Extra Meaty Rice Ball x1, Dreamy Fruit Gelatin x1
Premium Meat Course
- Effects: + 30% to Ki, + 30% to Ki ATK, + 30% to Ki DEF, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Ki ATK
- Ingredients: Ultimate Meat Feast x1, Sea Monster Soup x1, Rough Seas Sparking Pasta x1, Extra Juicy Steamed Bun x1, Artsy Cupcake x1
Premium Seafood Course
- Effects: + 35% to Melee ATK, + 35% to Ki ATK, + 10% to Critical Hit Rate, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 150 to Melee DEF
- Ingredients: Ocean Jewellery Box Bowl x1, Sea Monster Soup x1, Smiling Ultra Mega Roast x1, Dreamy Fruit Gelatin x1, Loaded Sesame Dumpling x1
Heavenly Ramen Course
- Effects: + 35% to Melee DEF, + 35% to Ki DEF, + 35% to Z Orbs earned in battle, + 20000 HP, + 5 Ki, + 300 to Ki ATK
- Ingredients: Heap of Meat Ramen Z x1, Extra Soft Crumbly Fried Rice x1, Boiled Treasure of the Sea x1, Super Ultra Dumpling x1, Rich Cupcake x1
Last Updated: January 23, 2020