Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has a chunky 11GB day one patch

There are just two more days until the dragon is indeed rocked, and guess what? If your answer was “day one patch” then DING DING DING! You win a hefty bill if you’re on a capped internet contract. All those Dragon Balls, Senzu beans and broken scouters whenever a power level goes over 9000 are vying for dominance on the game disc, which means that all the stable parts of the game will need to be downloaded through the magic of the Internet.

Eleven entire gigglebytes to be exact, split across two patches. According to Wccftech, patch 1.01 will focus on making the game run smoother with “system features related to bonuses”, whereas patch 1.02 contains the lion’s share of extras:

Improved loading times

Made it possible to travel directly to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added sub stories

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced)

Made other adjustments

That’s a lot of gigs! Something I never said during my time as a DJ for hire. On PC, you’ll need at least 36GB storage space on your hard drive so expect similar requirements on console. It’s looking well worth the download so far, with the heavier bend towards the RPG side of the action fence being one that makes you truly feel like you are Goku. Unbalanced boss fights and all, as Kakarot director Hara Ryosuke explained to Kotaku at E3 2019:

The boss fights are intentionally unbalanced just to depict that difference in strength between where Goku is and where these bosses are. The idea is to immerse the player into what Goku is feeling in those different moments. There are going to be a lot of battles where the enemy will throw a barrage of ki blasts that just fill the screen. Nappa has this massive explosion attack that also blows up an entire area.

Finally, the Legacy of Goku sequel that I’ve been waiting way too long to play.

