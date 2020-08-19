Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is adding Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Vegeta in its next DLC expansion

It has been roughly 37 million years and five days since Dragon Ball Z Kakarot released its first DLC expansion episode. The base game that came out earlier in the year was brilliant stuff, a full-fledged RPG in the same vein as the Legacy of Goku games from the GBA era but with more impressive screaming and anime muscles.

That first expansion though? It was uh, it was alright I guess. More of a glorified training simulator, the key highlights were an easier grind and unlocking the Super Saiyan God transformations for Goku and dad of the year Vegeta back when the DLC arrived in April. Since then, Bandai Namco has been dead silent on what’s to come next. At the current trajectory of content, fans were expecting the new Future Trunks saga against Goku Black, with the third expansion wrapping up the Dragon Ball Super storyline with the Tournament of Power arc.

Thanks to the latest issue of V-Jump via SiliconEra, we do know what is coming: YouTuber power-ups! Or to be more specific, the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan transformation unlock, which is mercifully also known as Super Saiyan Blue. A New Power Awakens Part 2 will grant Goku and Vegeta the power-up, as well as two new moves: Goku gets Ultimate Vanish because his dishes are really dirty, and Vegeta gets God Speed Fist.

As for what the power-up will offer, that remains to be seen. Super Saiyan God was a handy new ability, that offered increased power, new moves and virtually no Ki drain, making mastery of it essential before players could challenge the almighty God of Destruction, Beerus. Super Saiyan Blue will probably offer more of the same, but with a higher bump in power. Official details should arrive soon, now that Bandai Namco has realised that they have a game to finish.

