E3 2020’s cancellation could see next-gen console reveals possibly coming sooner

No one does hype, better than E3. Or at least nobody did, back when the show was an unstoppable juggernaut that could convince you to wake up at an ungodly hour just to see Ubisoft’s annual acid trip that was the Just Dance showcase. E3 in its prime, was a lean and mean marketing machine that was the place to be when it came to new reveals. Consoles were the talk of the town once they’d been shown off, such as Sony’s legendary unveiling of the sleek and sexy PlayStation 4 back in 2013.

This year? It was expected that Sony would once again have something newer and shinier to trot out onto stage. Tech with the most solid of state drives, the big amount of terror floppies and probably some other technical term that I’ll eventually butcher. That plan was pretty much put on ice back when Sony announced they’d be skipping E3 entirely, with the Coronavirus serving as a boot on the head of a rumour that surfaced for air from that frigid lake of despair.

While Sony didn’t need E3, it did need the right time to unveil the PlayStation 5 in all its glory. June was still a fantastic month to do so, especially if it was in line with the E3 schedule and the multiple developers who would be attending the show and revealing their PS5-ready games. Thanks to My Sharona virus, that planned announcement is just one of many that will be coming at a more random date in the fute.

Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad tweeted on Sunday E3’s cancellation will probably result in some reveals going out earlier, others later. Obvious news/ claims, I know, but news nonetheless!

With E3 cancelled, a lot of the planned reveals / announcements have been moved out of that single week.



Some are now much earlier, others much later. Some still during E3 week ofc.



The first proper next gen console/games showcase is much earlier too. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2020

Speaking to VGC, one source claims that Sony was originally intending to hold their proper first look at the PlayStation 5 console in May, but COVID-19 has thrown the mother of all monkey wrenches into these plans, especially with games such as The Last of Us Part II being forced to shift dates. As Ahmad noted, that constant viral presence could also result in other reveal events being changed at “the last minute”:

This is the one time I will actually add a caveat, for the last sentence in this case, as we are living through an unprecedented situation and this is the one time where external factors such as COVID-19 could actually change plans right at the last minute. But we'll see. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 19, 2020

Even with those dates in flux, what does the agenda look like for gaming in 2020? If you’re looking at history, then there’s Microsoft, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Nintendo who could easily hold a livestream to show off new games and hardware. That newsbeat could also see Warner Bros. Interactive, Square Enix and the real big player in town, Devolver Digital, add to a neverending onslaught of fresh trailers and new game announcements.

Whatever the case, expect the middle of this year to be busy when publishers and developers do start to tease some fresh products. Also, toss a tub of Ingram’s to your local writer, as they type their fingers to the bone and curse the PR for robbing them of the sleep. Gods, at this rate I’m going to be excited when Square Enix announces Regular Sleeping Schedule VII Remake.

